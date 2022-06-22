Lalitpur(Uttar Pradesh): State Information Commissioner Kiran Bala Choudhary imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on District Basic Education Officer Ram Pravesh and ordered them to recover it from his salary in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur. According to sources, Gaurav Parashar, a resident of village Birdha had sought some important information according to the Public Information Act 2005.

Reportedly, the Basic Education Officer did not give the information following which the State Information Commissioner Kiran Bala Choudhary imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the officer and ordered that it be recovered from his salary.

Also read: Give on stamp paper you disclosed all info on electoral bonds under RTI: CIC to EC

City Reform Committee Chairman Gaurav Parashar said that the State Information Commission also summoned them for a hearing, but the Public Information Officer did not appear and disobeyed the instructions of the Information Commission. Notably, a written explanation was sought from him. On being found guilty, under Section 20(1) of the Public Information Act 2005, a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on the District Basic Education Officer, Ram Pravesh.