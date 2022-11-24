Durgapur(West Bengal): Union Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi accused the West Bengal government of not registering FIRs in the coal theft issue within the boundaries of the state adding that the onus is on the state government to put a stop to coal theft.

"The state government should take initiative to stop the theft of all mineral resources including coal. CISF forces have filed an FIR with the police to stop the theft of coal. But the FIR is not filed here," Joshi said here on Thursday.

"I have told not only the West Bengal government but the government of all the states that the states have to prevent theft. I don't want any political debate about this. However, preventing theft is a matter of the state," Joshi added.

Also Read: ED summons Kolkata Police DCP in coal scam case

The Union Minister was in Durgapur on Wednesday to inspect ECL's mine and outline future plans for the mine. Joshi landed at Andal airport from Delhi at 4:10 pm on Wednesday and then went to the Durgapur steel factory guest house by road. After spending the night there, the minister met reporters before leaving to visit the mines on Thursday morning.

The Union Coal Minister said that besides inspecting the mine, the purpose of this visit is to outline the future plans for the coal mine. Regarding the investment in coal mining, he said that the amount of land needed for the mining will come as soon as the land is available.

Joshi said that the target of 1 billion tons of coal production can be met by 2025. The rehabilitation project in the coal mines and the loss of life of workers working in the coal mines are also being prioritized. He also said that Coal India is the fastest in the world to stand by the workers' families.