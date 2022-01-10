New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said startups can play a key role to socialise and democratise the availability of healthcare across the globe at a time when the world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. He also said that entrepreneurs should also focus on strengthening the make in India programme, innovating in India and mentoring young startups.

"As the world is facing successive waves of this pandemic, our entrepreneurs must start thinking of making our startups more resilient... I think our startups can play a very important role to socialise and democratise the availability of healthcare across the world," he said while addressing the inaugural session of the Startup India Innovation Week here.

The minister said that venture capitalists and financers can also play a key role in mentoring young startups across the country particularly in Tier 2 and 3 towns. "I suggest five mantras for growth of startups in the years to come -- Share, Explore, Nurture, Serve, and Empower (SENSE)".He said the government has taken several steps to encourage startups, including reduction in patent filing fees, relaxation in the public procurement norms, fund of funds, and seed fund scheme. During 2018-21, startups have created over six lakh jobs and this number is growing by the day, he added.

PTI