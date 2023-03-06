New Delhi: Babies can learn up to 500 words while they are in their mother's womb, claims an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), thus planning to run a campaign 'Garbha Sanskar' for pregnant women to imbibe culture and values in babies while they are in their mother's womb.

Madhuri Marathe, national organising secretary of Samvardhinee Nyas, an affiliate of the RSS, said on Monday that they have launched the campaign for pregnant women wherein their babies will be taught culture and values while they are still in their wombs. With this 'Garbha Sanskar' campaign, the RSS has taken the idea of 'starting early in life' to a whole new level.

Madhuri Marathe, according to the news agency PTI, said that the programme will start from pregnancy to the time when the babies are two years of age. It will emphasize chanting Gita shlokas and chaupais (meaning quatrain verse of Indian poetry) of Ramayana. This is because the right-wing affiliate believes that babies can start memorizing right from the womb. The program will also comprise yoga practice.

Marathe said that the campaign has been conceptualized by taking gynecologists, ayurvedic doctors and yoga trainers into confidence. Samvardhinee Nyas on Sunday held a workshop at Jawaharlal Nehru University as part of this campaign. The workshop was attended by many gynecologists, including those from AIIMS-Delhi, Marathe said. The RSS affiliate plans to reach out to at least 1,000 women under this unique campaign, she added.

Samvardhinee Nyas is a wing of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, the RSS women's arm. The RSS is a Hindu right-wing organization and the ideological parent of the ruling BJP.

Also read: 'From 70% to only 17%': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat questions British education system