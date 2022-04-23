Palakkad: A digital attendance device has been developed by the students at a a Government school in Kerala's Palakkad. The device developed by a start-up- Adal Tinkering Lab (ATL) initiated by the school authorities in 2018 will only register the attendance of the students but inform their parents as well.

The device has been created by Adal Tinkering Lab (ATL) - a start-up established school authorities at the Chittoor Government Victoria Girls' School in Palakkad in 2018. It was created to encourage the students in science and technology, mathematics, and engineering.

The device is unique in a way that it not only register the attendance of the students but at the same time inform the parents about the presence of their wards in the school. The machine registers the attendance of the students through a biometric system and immediately after a confirmatory message is sent on the mobile phones of the parents. Once the state education department approves the product, it would be made available to all government schools in the state.

The main advantage of this machine is that the parents would know the exact timing of their children reaching the school. The Adal Tinkering Lab (ATL) was established at the Chittoor Government Victoria Girls' School in Palakkad with an idea to teach the children the basics of science though practical experiments. Children with interest in science and technology, mathematics, and engineering from standards 5 to 12 can get admitted in ADL.

The students are also working on developing robotics that can be of use in daily life.

Also read: Hyderabad based start-up develops robot disinfectant