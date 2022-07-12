Hyderabad: The popular notion of humor being the best medicine for a man's well-being seems to be getting upgraded to it being a financial asset as well. The stand-up culture in India has flourished like never before in the decade bygone. With social media acting as an effective medium for stand-up comedians to exhibit their talent more effective, stand-up comedy has grown into a sustainable career choice.

The profession is no longer just limited to the screens but is also being widely welcomed as a substitute for entertainment in corporate as well as domestic places. The corporate world now invites those who have the wit to cultivate a gentle sense of humor, the ability to speak fluently, and the ability to speak boldly on stage.

Ten or fifteen years ago, very few people took standup comedy seriously, especially as a career choice. Things like mimicry were a bit popular, but a stand-up comedy in its elemental sense was not such a well-known concept. The pandemic has added even more to the bloom of this gradually emerging performative career. The viewers of stand-up comedians -- be it on national television, social media or the OTT platforms -- have registered a significant rise in their numbers.

If statistics are anything to go by, an average stand-up comedian who conducts shows on a regular basis makes lakhs of rupees for a single performance. Moreover, the money earned through social media promotions is an additional benefit.

With stand-up comedy still evolving as a viable career option, there are certain things still not very well-known to the viewers. There are mainly 4 types of standup comedy

1. Character Comedy - As the name suggests, this comedy is about creating different types of characters and cultivating humor through their habits and mannerisms. It is made interesting by cultivating clear facial expressions and imitating the voice to suit the role.

2. Satire/ Topical Comedy - This genre takes any topic and makes fun of it. For this, they usually choose the daily news and what is happening around them. It's not an easy task to talk about a well-known topic with humour. It is therefore also called intelligent comedy.

3. Observational Comedy - The greatness of this method is to be able to carefully observe the things happening around us, find the funny elements in them, and make us laugh. This type of comedy is popular because it can be easily interpreted by everyone.

4. Improvisational Comedy - This is said to be the hardest to do across all formats. When the comedian comes on stage, one of the audience will give a topic. A comedian should talk about it and make everyone laugh. This is usually done only by seniors. Those who excel in this too are considered leaders in the field.

Although it is a field that depends entirely on individual abilities, some online courses are also being designed that may help freshers willing to enter the field learn the ropes of it. Week-long courses in joke writing, making clips of seconds duration, public speaking, and character development are available. Basics can be learned through these, though they also emphasise continuous practice.

Renowned seniors are conducting online and offline workshops and classes. By joining them one can get to know more about this sector. When performing in standup, one must first understand the audience. They should be able to identify situations in which they can apply themselves. Only then will the show entertain everyone. The use of language also plays a crucial role in how the overall performance pans out. It is necessary to have a subtle tact so that others do not penetrate

Like almost all sorts of visual shows, script work plays a key role in shaping a comedy performance. The way most comedians practice is to think of an occasion first, write some jokes for it and weave them into a story so that they come in sequence.