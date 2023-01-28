Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): A four-year-old child accompanying his grandmother to see his cousin incarcerated in the Lakhimpur jail was allegedly 'stamped on his cheek'. "The issue is being investigated. We see if it was done intentionally, then action will be taken against those found guilty," jail superintendent Vipin Kumar Mishra said.

Reformative steps were being taken to prevent contraband goods or incriminating material from landing in the jail. Several checking and frisking points have been set up to ensure safety and security in and around the jail premises. "We have been taking reformative steps. Checks on visitors coming to jail to see their kin are being conducted.

If the child was stamped deliberately, then action will be taken against those found guilty," the superintendent said, adding, "The stamping process was done at two entry points of jail when someone comes to meet his or her relative. The child would have been stamped on his hand and he might have unknowingly touched his cheek leading to a visitor's mark appearing on his face."

"The process to record the statement of the child was underway in the matter. If the child's face was deliberately stamped, then strict action will be taken against those responsible for such actions." On Friday, the child hailing from Bhagautipur village was accompanying his grandmother to meet his cousin's brother lodged in the district jail. When the elderly woman came out of the jail narrated her ordeal to reporters waiting outside the jail to cover Lakhimpur's violence accused Ashish Mishra's release from the prison.