CHENAAI: Standing firm with the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin announced his entry into national politics to strive to carry forward the Dravidian model across the country and to defeat the evil forces threatening federalism. “Every nationality should be accorded equal rights and be treated on the same footing. All the states should be empowered with more power and autonomy so that federalism remains the cornerstone of our Indian state, which is a union of these states,” Stalin said at the launch of his autobiography, titled 'Ungalil Oruvan'.

On the urgent need for all parties to join hands, the DMK chief said, “Deprived of financial powers, functional autonomy and the right to think, states at present remain crushed and without any authority. And the situation warrants a united effort by all political parties in the country. They are aware of states being snatched of their powers depriving the political rights of the people. Hence, 'Federalism at Centre and Autonomy in the State' has now become a slogan across the country. And rule of law should be made to ensure the rule of social justice. With this motto, I have formed the Forum for Social Justice at the national level.” “This will be a turning point in my political journey,” he made it clear.

Since its inception in 1949, State autonomy has been a core ideological principle of the DMK and the party was an important pillar of the National Front in 1989. Hence, the bringing together Rahul Gandhi, Pinarayi Vijayan, Omar Abdullah and Tejaswi for this event, with the intention to take the Dravidian Model, which stands for inclusive growth and development of all sections, beyond the shores of Tamil Nadu. But, there is a subplot to the event, all the leaders invited share a pro-Congress leaning with the undeclared formula of more power with Rahul. Interestingly, this comes at a time when Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is renewing his attempt to cobble up a Federal Front at the national level.

Releasing the book, Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of trying to hoodwink the Tamils which is an insult to people of the state as well as the country. “When the PM comes here, he imposes an idea and he does not understand the Tamils and their culture. The BJP need not entertain illusions. They are fighting with history and tradition. For them, unity is through conformity,” he said, adding that the voice of Tamil Nadu on NEET and GST are not heard by the BJP at the Centre. On why he claims to be a Tamil, which drew huge applause, he explained “Losing a father was a sad experience for me. I used to recall that often. My blood is mixed with your soil. Then I realised that I am a Tamil.”

On how the BJP and the Modi government are a threat to federalism, he echoed Omar Abdullah, who spoke earlier, and said, “For the first time in independent India, a state had been taken away. It had never happened before. The rights of the people had been snatched away and today J&K people could not rule themselves. It is bureaucrats from Gujarat ruling them. Land from Punjab taken away and given to the security establishment the same could happen to Tamil Nadu. The Judiciary, Election Commission and the media are under attack and people's voices are crushed systematically.” Earlier, setting the tone of the event, DMK's women face Kanimozhi, MP, said, “the event was not just about a book launch, but a trailer of those standing up against sectarian politics and fascism.”