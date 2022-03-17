Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi urging him to re-designate Chennai as an embarkation point for the convenience of Haj Pilgrims. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Haj Committee of India had reduced the number of embarkation points from 21 to 10. Cochin in Kerala was designated as an embarkation point for pilgrims from Tamil Nadu.

"I wish to inform you that every year more than 4,000 Haj pilgrims from TN proceed on Haj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia from Chennai embarkation point. Further, direct Haj flights were operated from Chennai to Jeddah and back from the year 1987 till 2020, benefiting the pilgrims of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands. During Haj 2019, more than 4500 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands proceeded on Haj pilgrimage from Chennai embarkation point," Stalin wrote in the letter.

Stalin noted that the pilgrims from Tamil Nadu are now made to travel more than 700 km to Cochin, Kerala for their pilgrimage facing hardships and incurring additional costs. "Moreover, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has relaxed all Covid related restrictions for International pilgrims. Therefore, the reduction in the number of embarkation points can be reconsidered. Several representations are also being received from members of the Islamic community in this regard," he said.

Stalin requested the minister to consider the convenience of the Haj pilgrims from Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring states and re-designate Chennai as an embarkation point for Haj 2022. He also referred to his previous letter on the matter he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021.

