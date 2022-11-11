Stalin welcomes SC verdict on release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
Published on: 1 hours ago
Stalin welcomes SC verdict on release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
Published on: 1 hours ago
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the release of 6 persons related to the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. "This judgment is proof that decisions of elected govt shouldn't be shelved by Governors in appointed positions," the Tamil Nadu CM said. "A victory for our strong legal battles and humanity! The victory of democratic theory so that the government's decisions should not be shelved by those in appointed positions!" he exclaimed.
Loading...