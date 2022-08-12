Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged the Central government to prevail upon Sri Lanka to immediately release nine Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boat. Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin drew the Union government's attention to the apprehension of nine Indian fishermen and their mechanised fishing boat on August 10 by the Sri Lankan Navy.

"The nine fishermen ventured into the sea for fishing on 06.08.2022 at 11 PM from Nagapattinam fishing harbour. The apprehended fishermen along with their boat have been taken to Triconmalee Naval Base, Sri Lanka," Stalin pointed out and furnished necessary information on them.

"I request you to kindly prevail upon the Sri Lankan government through appropriate diplomatic channels for the release of the nine Tamil Nadu fishermen along with their fishing boat at the earliest," Stalin urged Jaishankar. (PTI)