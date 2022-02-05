Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday convened an all-party meeting which unanimously resolved to send again a Bill seeking exemption for the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test's purview to Governor R N Ravi to get Presidential assent.

The meeting at the Secretariat passed a resolution to convene a special sitting of the Assembly and get the Bill adopted again and send it to the Governor to forward it to the central government to get Presidential assent. The main opposition AIADMK, though did not take part in the meeting declared its support to all legal initiatives aimed at getting the test scrapped in Tamil Nadu. The BJP did not take part in the meeting.

The meeting came two days after the Governor returned the Bill to exempt NEET passed by the state Assembly in September. After the Governor's refusal, Chief Minister Stalin wrote a letter to 37 political leaders including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. According to the sources the special assembly session is likely to be on Feb 8.

