Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin is leaving for Kerala on Friday to participate in the 30th Southern Regional Council meeting to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. It is learnt that Stalin is likely to discuss the issue of water storage in the Siruvani dam with host CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CMs of all southern States are scheduled to attend the meeting.

South Zone Council has the constituent states and Union Territories of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar, which meet every year to discuss the regional issues at hand. Last year, Higher Education Minister Ponmudi participated in the South Zone Council meeting held in Tirupati on November 15.

Stalin could not attend the meeting as he was busy with the relief and restoration works in the aftermath of the rain and floods, which wreaked havoc across the state. At that time, it was emphasised in the meeting that the Tamil language should be declared the official language and Thirukkural should be declared the national book.

In this year's meeting, CM Stalin is likely to raise the water level in the Siruvani dam in Kerala, The dam feeds Coimbatore city in Tamil Nadu, however, the Kerala government has been maintaining the water level below the full reservoir level (FRL) after the 2019 floods in the state. This has led to a water shortage in Coimbatore of late, especially during summers.