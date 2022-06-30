New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday called for seamless coordination among various agencies involved in the country's maritime security apparatus. In an address at the first meeting of the MultiAgency Maritime Security Group (MAMSG), Doval said the agencies and stakeholders in the maritime sphere must coordinate in sync with India's overall approach of growth and development.

In view of geopolitical developments, seas have become much more important, he said. The meeting was chaired by the National Maritime Security Coordinator Vice Admiral (retd) G Ashok Kumar. Kumar assumed charge as the country's first National Maritime Security Coordinator on February 16 this year. The meeting was attended by senior officials from key central government ministries, agencies and security forces dealing with maritime affairs.

Maritime security coordinators from 13 coastal states and Union Territories also attended it. In a major decision to reform coordination of maritime security affairs at the apex level, the Union Cabinet in November last approved creation of the post of NMSC, under the NSA, at the National Security Council Secretariat. This initiative was intended to ensure a seamless approach to India's maritime security cutting across geographical and functional domains.

At the inaugural meeting, a number of crucial policy issues on maritime security were taken up, including mapping of existing orders and policies on maritime security to identify gaps, review of standard operating procedures for maritime contingencies, security of ports and coastal infrastructure and creation of a national maritime database, officials said. The MAMSG is envisaged to provide a standing and effective mechanism to ensure coordination of all aspects of maritime security including coastal and offshore security, as well as fill the technological and operational gaps in meeting present and future security challenges. The meeting is expected to address maritime contingencies requiring an urgent and coordinated response. (PTI)