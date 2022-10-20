Mumbai: A rare scene was witnessed ahead of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) elections, which are slated for Thursday, as former BCCI president Sharad Pawar shared dias with political rivals Devendra Fadanvis of BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Speaking on the occasion, he said that though they differ politically, but they have the same thoughts when it comes to sports.

The panel of Sharad Pawar and Ashish Shelar had a meeting with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister where they put forth demands for the growth and development of the Mumbai Cricket Association. Sharad Pawar said, "Everyone wants to know the outcome of the MCA election. We have different political mindsets, but we have the same thoughts about sports. When I was the BCCI president, Narendra Modi used to come for meetings when he was the president of the Gujarat Cricket Association, and current Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Rajeev Shukla (current BCCI vice-president) used to come from Himachal. They came because we have the same passion for sports."

Ashish Shelar, who has recently been appointed as BCCI treasurer, stated that political parties will not enter the Mumbai Cricket Association for their political agenda, but rather for the development of cricket. Fadanvis said, "We assure everyone that we will work on your ideas and provide money to the MCA for development and growth. I am handling the Finance Ministry and Shelar is handling MCA financial department. So, I assure that there will be no shortage of funds for MCA."

Shinde said, "I assure that we will work together for MCA's growth and development." Former Indian player Sandeep Patil has expressed his intentions to contest the MCA elections. But current MCA vice-president Amol Kale could also throw his hat in the ring. Polls for the five posts of office bearers, nine councillors of the apex council, and two representatives for the general council of T-20, Mumbai, are scheduled to be held on Thursday. Millind Narvekar and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad are among the ones contesting the election. Millind is close to former CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackrey while Awhad is also a close aide of Pawar in NCP. (With agency inputs)