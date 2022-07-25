New Delhi: The population of Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the country, as per Census 2011 is 10.45 crore with Madhya Pradesh (1,53,16,784), Maharashtra (1,05,10,213), Odisha (95,90,756), Rajasthan (92,38,534 ) and Gujarat (89,17,174) securing the top five status. The information was provided by MoS for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta in Lok Sabha on Monday.

She further stated that in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections the number of seats won by ST candidates stood at 53 and 56 respectively. Madhya Pradesh (6), Jharkhand (5), Odisha (5), Gujarat (5), Chattisgarh and Maharashtra (4) emerged as the top five states with the highest number of seats won by ST candidates in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Both in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Madhya Pradesh (6), Jharkhand (5), Odisha (5), Gujarat (5), Chattisgarh and Maharashtra (4) witnessed the highest number of victories by SC candidates.