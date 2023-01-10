Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): Sikheda Police Station House Officer (SHO) Ashok Kumar has been suspended for assaulting the salesman of a liquor shop. SSP Vineet Jaiswal took action against the SHO for misbehaving as well as assaulting the salesman. It was also alleged that the SHO forcibly took away two cartons of liquor bottles from the shop.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera that led to action against the SHO. The SSP then asked New Mandi Circle Officer Himanshu Gaurav to investigate the matter, said sources. Circle Officer Himanshu Gaurav while confirming the viral video, said, "The incident happened a day ago. In the video it was shown that the SHO came to the spot and misbehaved with the salesman of a liquor shop." The accused SHO also slapped the salesman.

