Supaul: Three soldiers of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 45 (B) battalion electrocuted to death while nine were critically injured after a high tension power line fell on them in Supaul district of Bihar on Friday.

The tragic incident took place at the Birpur headquarters where the 45 (B) battalion is stationed. The mishap took place when some the SSB personnel were busy in erecting tents, said the source. The injured SSB jawans were initially referred to LN Sub-Divisional Hospital, out of which four grievously injured jawans were then referred to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for better treatment.

The incident happened when the training for SSB jawans was underway, added the source.