Supaul (Bihar): In a tragic incident, a jawan of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), deployed at the Indo-Nepal border of Supaul district in Bihar allegedly died by suicide on Friday morning.

The jawan shot himself with an INSAS rifle while he was in the camp. Hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed to the spot and took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors. Later, the body was sent to Sadar hospital for autopsy and subsequently handed over to the SSB authorities. However, the reason why he took such an extreme step remained unclear.

According to Veerpur Police Station President Dinanath Mandal, the deceased was identified as 28-year-old Chimala Vishnu, who was posted in Fatehpur BOP of 45th Battalion of SSB. Vishnu was a resident of the Karthikenagar police station area of Elanadu in Telangana and got married eight months ago.

The jawan used his InSAS rifle to shoot himself after having his morning tea at 5 am. An unnatural death case was registered at the Birpur police station. Confirming the incident, SK Sarangi, DIG of Purnia Range of SSB said that the jawan received a bullet injury on his chin.