Lakhimpur Kheri: A woman in Lakhimpur Kheri has accused an SSB jawan of blackmailing and rape. The police have started the investigation on the basis of a written statement of the woman.

The woman claimed that the SSB jawan living in the same locality used to visit her house. The woman further said that the jawan captured her picture while she was taking bath. Consequently, the jawan started blackmailing her and made physical relations after threatening her using the photograph.

Inspector Chandrashekhar said that the matter is being investigated and thereafter action will be taken.

