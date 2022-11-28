Siliguri: Two foreign nationals — one New Zealander and another Bangladeshi — were arrested on Monday for illegally entering India from Nepal. The SSB jawans, during an operation, recovered several fake Indian identity cards from the accused on the Indo-Nepal border. The accused have been identified as Andrew James, a resident of New Zealand, and Mohammad Nurul Islam from Bangladesh.

As informed by the police sources, SSB jawans of the 8th Battalion arrested a resident of New Zealand from Panitanki on the India-Nepal border on Saturday. The accused was trying to enter by showing a fake Indian Aadhaar card. Another Bangladeshi citizen was arrested from the border area after interrogating the detainee.

The arrested accused were taken to Kharibari police station. The police suspect that a third person or organization has helped the two create fake ID cards and are on the lookout for him. The arrested will be sent to the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court on Monday. The police are also looking into the relationship between the two arrested.