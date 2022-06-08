Amaravati (AP): SRM University in Andhra Pradesh invites applications for admission into B.Tech programmes for the academic year 2022-23 with the third phase of the entrance examination to be held on June 25-26. Prof Y Siva Sankar, Director-Admissions, said that SRM Andhra Pradesh (SRMAP) has already conducted a Joint Entrance Examination in two phases and started the 2022-23 B.Tech admission process.

"Arrangements are being made for the third phase of SRMJEEE, which will be held on June 25 and 26," he said in a statement. Students who have obtained ranks in the SRMAP Entrance Test conducted by the SRMAP Campus shall have admission only to the mentioned campus.

"Those with ranks in SRMJEEE third phase will be able to select any SRM campus in the country," he said, adding that students will get admission to the respective campuses depending on their ranks in the entrance examination. Under the BTech programme, SRMAP is offering admissions in Civil, Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, Electrical and Electronics, and Mechanical Engineering courses, and MTech, BSc, BA, BCom, BBA, and MBA programmes.

Also read: VP Naidu calls for taking higher education to rural areas, make it more inclusive, equitable

Students who have passed classes 10 and 12 with a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate are eligible to apply for B.Tech at SRM University-AP. Interested students are advised to apply through the university website- www.srmap.edu.in. SRMAP BTech entrance test will be held online on June 12, 2022. A spokesperson of the varsity said that SRM University-AP is a "research intensive, multi disciplinary university that is globally connected and regionally transformative".

"The university gives paramount importance to bridging the gap between students' potential and the emerging industrial demands. Inter-Disciplinary Experiential Active Learning (IDEAL) curriculum; Undergraduate Research Opportunities Project (UROP), Capstone Projects; Industry Internships; rigorous training on coding and other skill sets; international language training for German, Japanese, etc. ensure employment edge to the students," the spokesperson said.

Dr P Sathyanarayanan, President, emphasised the "pivotal role of the SRMAP in India’s higher education sector". “We are committed to making educational experiences multifaceted and holistic. Our students go out to the world as dynamic entrepreneurs, academic scholars, and innovative leaders with exposure to global opportunities," he said.