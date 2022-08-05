Amaravati (AP): The SRM university, AP will host the 88th Annual National Conference of the prestigious Indian Academy of Sciences for three days starting from November 4, 2022. The conference will be held after a span of almost 21 years, while Andhra Pradesh has been requested to host the conference this year.

The first annual meeting of the Indian Academy of Sciences, Bangalore, was held in 1934 under the chairmanship of Sir C V Raman, the Nobel Laureate. The primary purpose of the conference is to invite scientists from all over the country and abroad, to a single platform for developing scientific and technological knowledge with their suggestions and to convey the outcome to budding scientists of the country. This is one of the most prestigious conferences organised in the country.

In a special meeting held at the university on Tuesday, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao described the academy’s annual meeting details. More than 300 well-known and well-established scientists and experts in science and technology will attend the conference. “There will be lectures and discussions by eminent scientists on emerging and front-line areas of science and technology,” he added.

As part of the conference, there will be panel discussions, lectures by fellows, and an illustrious defence missile exhibition. The exhibition collaborates with ISRO and DRDO to cater to rural students. It is also informed that a national level science exhibition could be held for the students and the winners will be rewarded with cash prizes.