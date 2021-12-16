Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital was declared militant free last year by the police, but after one year, the city has witnessed more incidents of violence to negate the police claims.

As per police records for the year 2020, the Srinagar city witnessed 18 incidents of violence in which 36 persons were killed. Among the killed were 23 militants, 9 security forces personnel and 5 civilians. The city witnessed relatively peace environment in the year 2020 despite a near dozen encounters, prompting the Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar to declare the city "militant free".

In contrast to last year, 2021 saw 29 incidents of violence including encounters between security forces and militants and civilian killings in which 44 persons were killed. In these incidents, 11 civilians including five non-local labourers, a female school principal and prominent chemist shop owner Makhan Lal Bindroo were shot dead.

The police said that The Resistance Front (TRF) militants killed these civilians. 20 militants and 13 security forces personnel were killed during encounters and target killings of policemen.

Security forces also mounted their operations against the militants by killing top TRF commander Sheikh Abbas who was an active militant for the last five years and was accused by police of strategizing attacks in Srinagar and reviving militancy in the city.

Besides, 4000 more paramilitary personnel were deployed in Srinagar to accentuate the already existing security grid in the summer capital.

New security bunkers and checkpoints were erected in the city reminiscent of the situation in the 90s when militancy broke out in the Valley.

In the last two years, controversies erupted over a few operations of the security forces including Lawaypora and Hyderpora gunfights where relatives of the slain accused security forces of killing their innocent kin in fake encounters.

Meanwhile, police officials said that after August 5, 2019, the security forces came down heavily against the militants in the Valley.

"To show their presence and negate the impact of the crackdown on the militancy and its supporters, militants planned attacks in Srinagar city to gain media attention. The attempt was meant to thwart the peaceful law and order situation which was maintained after Article 370 abrogation," a senior police official said.