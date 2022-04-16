Srinagar: After record footfall of visitors, Asia's largest Tulip garden on the foothills of Zabarwan hills in Srinagar will shut to visitors on April 18, local reports said.

As per the reports, the Kashmir Floriculture Department has decided to close the garden as the flowers have started to wilt in view of rising temperatures. This year the department had opened the garden earlier than the previous year. The garden recorded an all-time high footfall as per officials.

From March 23 to April 16, an all-time high of 3.5 lakh visitors including tourists and locals visited the garden compared to 2.26 lakh visitors last year. This year, 1.5 million tulips and various varieties of flowers bloomed in the garden which mesmerized the visitors. The tourism department had put on display various attractions inside the garden including the famous food cuisine of Kashmir—Wazwan.

