Srinagar: Tragedy befell a family in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district as news about the death of his son in a road mishap resulted in the passing away of the father in the family. The son in the family died in a road accident on Tuesday, while the father suffered cardiac arrest because of the shock of his son's death.

The officials probing the matter said that a motorcycle rider identified as Arif Ahmed -- a resident of Panchalthan Chittergul -- collided with a passenger cab near Panchthan Shangus on Tuesday morning, resulting in critical injuries to the rider. The injured was subsequently moved to the SDH Shangus hospital in the vicinity, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, the officials informed.

When the news of the death reached the father of the deceased, he could not bear it and suffered from a heart attack. The father, Abdul Rehman Wani, was also immediately rushed to the nearby hospital where he succumbed to the organ failure and breathed his last.

Confirming the deaths of the father-son duo, a police official said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered into the accident involving the death of the motorcyclist. “Both the bodies are currently at the SDH Shangus, and will soon be handed over to the family," they added.