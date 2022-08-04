Srinagar: Sajjad Lone, Chief of the People's Conference, on Thursday, appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure the release of Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

In a series of tweets, Lone said that Mirwaiz is a religious head and his continued detention for the three years is a crime against him. He said the Mirwaiz has himself been a victim of violence and leads forces of moderation and has stuck to utterances that represent the true essence of Islam.

Lone tweeted "Spare a thought for @MirwaizKashmir He is under continued detention for the last three years. And none of us has talked about him. My apologies. We may differ politically but he inspires us as a religious head. A religious head who spearheaded the forces of moderation."

"@MirwaizKashmir has stuck to utterances that are moderate and represent the true essence of Islam. He has religious duties. His continued incarceration is a crime against him and against all those whom he inspires at a religious level."

"humble appeal to @AmitShah sahib and @manojsinha_ sahib to please ensure that he is released as soon as possible. He has himself been a victim of violence. Let it be known. There r many wars in Kashmir. And in our real war, he is an unapologetic moderate."

While on the other side, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in a statement said that its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq today completed three years of continuous house detention under which the authorities placed him on the 4th of August 2019, when J&K was downgraded to a UT of India and its special status revoked.

APHC strongly condemns this arbitrary, despotic and extra-judicial act of the authorities of forcibly detaining its chairman in his house, leading to a gross violation of all his fundamental and basic human rights. All channels of communication are blocked to him and all outreach to people friends and party cadre is barred.