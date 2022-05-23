Srinagar: The Srinagar police on Monday arrested two local hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba). The police also recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and one silencer from the arrested. "Two-hybrid militants associated with TRF/LET have been arrested by the Srinagar police from Chanapora. They were arrested based on specific inputs," Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar told ETV Bharat over the phone.

He further said, "the arrested militants were planning for target killings. In all, 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and a silencer were recovered from their possession. This kind of ammunition is used in hit and run cases." Terming the recovery of ammunition as a big success, the IGP Kashmir said, "such operations will be conducted in future, too. This will remain a continuous process."

