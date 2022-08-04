Srinagar: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will inaugurate the renovated Bakshi Stadium one of the largest stadiums in the country with a seating capacity of around 45,000 in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday. An exhibition football game will be played to celebrate the opening of the stadium. The best football players of Jammu and Kashmir will participate in the game.

Trainee athletes from the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council are expected to participate in the event and the game is expected to be played under floodlights. For this purpose, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council is making preparations and are busy finalising the arrangements. The council has collaborated with the Department of Youth Services and Sports for the event and around 20,000 spectators are expected to attend the opening ceremony.

It may be noted that the upgradation work of Bakhshi Stadium was entrusted to the National Projects Construction Corporation, which was started in 2017 under a centrally sponsored scheme. It has hosted some of the high-profile football matches and events held in Jammu and Kashmir. The stadium football turf and outfield have been upgraded to FIFA norms to facilitate night games. It has also undergone extensive renovation, along with several upgradation works, at an estimated cost of Rs 40.85 crore.