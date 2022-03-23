Ganderbal: The strategic Srinagar-Leh highway will be thrown open for light motor vehicles on Friday, March 25 after its restoration in record 73 days, officials said.

As per the officials, the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pool and also attended by Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, Saugat Biswas, DC Ganderbal, Chief Engineers Public Works Department Kargil, Mechanical Engineering Department, officials from Project Beacon and Project Vijayak; Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir; SSP Kargil, SSP Ganderbal, SSP Traffic Ladakh, DSP Traffic Rural Kashmir, and Executive Director NHIDCL.

It was decided that Srinagar-Leh National Highway would be opened for traffic from March 25, but initially only for light vehicles. Furthermore, one-way traffic from Srinagar to Leh would run on odd days while traffic from Leh to Srinagar would run on even days, it was decided.

The cut-off time for vehicles from Kashmir will be at Sonmarg Ganderbal at 6 am and from the Kargil side at Minamarg at 8.30 am. Concerned officials were asked to share information regarding any weather and avalanche advisory on a daily basis.

