Srinagar: In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar has joined the UNESCO Creative City Network under the Crafts and Folk Arts category. The inclusion has paved a way for Srinagar to represent its handicrafts on the global stage through UNESCO.

The UNESCO creative city network involves seven creative fields i;e; arts and folk art, media, film, literature, design, gastronomy and media arts. The dossier for nomination for Srinagar as a Creative City was first filed by Srinagar in 2019, however, only two cities Hyderabad for gastronomy and Mumbai for the films were chosen during that year. Prior to 2019, only three Indian cities have been recognised as members of UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) for creative cities --Jaipur (Crafts and Folk Arts) in 2015, Varanasi (Creative city of Music) in 2015 and Chennai (Creative city of Music) in 2017-- in 2020 UNESCO did not call for applications for creative city network.

"The process of nomination of Srinagar for the UNESCO Creative City Network was undertaken and funded by the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project. This is the recognition of the historical crafts and arts of the city," Chief Executive Officer, Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project, JKERA, Dr Abid Rashid Shah said, adding, “It is a proud moment for all of us."

