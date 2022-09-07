Ramban: The 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway connecting the Kashmir valley with the rest of the nation was closed for traffic due to landslides in the Riha Padi Banhal area of Ramban district, officials said. A traffic police official said that no vehicle is being allowed to ply on the highway even as the work of removing the debris to clear the road is on.

He added that as soon as the road is cleared, traffic will be restored on the highway. Elsewhere, traffic is plying as normal on the Mughal road connecting south Kashmir with Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu. Besides, the Srinagar-Leh highway is also open to traffic. Earlier, on Sunday, landslides blocked the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway as heavy rains lashed wide parts of Jammu province overnight.

Landslides and shooting of stones from hillocks overlooking the strategic highway at Cafeteria and Mehad had forced the suspension of vehicular traffic, the officials said.

Also read: Heavy rains in Jammu cause landslides Jammu-Kashmir highway