Srinagar (J&K): Here's good news for paan lovers. The famous Banarasi paan is now available in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar-based businessman Kamil Fayyaz has opened a paan shop in the Munawarabad area of ​​the city in association with the Mast Banarasi Pan Company, which has now become a hub for paan lovers. Not only tourists but also locals are seen enjoying different varieties of paan here.

"I thought of opening a paan shop in Kashmir because there was no such shop here," Fayyaz told ETV Bharat. "I teamed up with the Mast Banarasi paan company and established this shop. We have more than 100 varieties of paan and all are tobacco-free. The Paan varieties are in huge demand. We have supplied paans for wedding ceremonies in the city," he added.

Read: Civilian Killings: NIA raids get underway in multiple locations of Jammu & Kashmir

Different varieties of paans are available at this shop, of which fire paan, smoke paan and chocolate paan are very popular.

"It has been almost a month since the shop opened and people from all walks of life visited us. More customers are coming in the evening," says Varinder Kumar, who works at 'Mast Banarasi' paan shop.

Naveed, a paan lover from Srinagar, said, "the paans are delicious. I have eaten chocolate, strawberries and sweet paan. I tasted Fire Paan for the first time today."