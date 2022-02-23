Chandigarh: The final stage Court Martial of the Srinagar helicopter fratricide case began on Wednesday in Chandigarh. The incident happened in February 2019, leading to the death of six Air Force personnel and a civilian.

In the sensational case of shooting down of Mi-17 chopper during the Balakot aerial strikes in Pakistan occupied Kashmir in February 2019, a trial by General Court Martial (GCM) has been started by IAF at Chandigarh. In this incident, six Air Force personnel sitting in the helicopter were killed, including two pilots and four crew members, and the helicopter was badly destroyed. One civilian was also killed in the crash when the burning chopper landed in a Budgam locality.

Subsequent investigations found that there was a significant gap in communication and coordination between the ground staff and the helicopter's crew members. Violations of standard operating procedures were also reported. The officers being tried are Group Captain SR Chowdhury and Wing Commander Shyam Naithani. At the time of the crash, Chowdhury was the Chief Operations Officer and Naithani was Senior Air Traffic Controller at Srinagar Air Force Station.

It had been conclusively established in 2019 that a projectile launched from within Kashmir hit the battle chopper and not the enemy fire. A court of inquiry (CoI)

ordered to investigate the fratricide incident had held that the two officers, along with several others, were responsible for alleged lapses on their part, and subsequent disciplinary action was recommended against them.

Both officers are facing various charges under provisions of the Air Force Act, 1950, which include Section 41 for non-compliance of lawful orders and Section 62 for offenses to loss of life or bodily injury or damage to aircraft as well as charges under Section 65 of the Act for violation of good order and Air Force discipline. Both officer SR Chowdhary and Wing Commander Shyam Naithani had challenged the court of inquiry as well as its finding on the ground of violation of particular air

force rules and that composition of the court of Inquiry being contrary to Air force order. On the pleas, the Military court had stayed action against officers till a further date in September 2020.

But the tribunal hearing this issue had upheld the CoI's report in its order of May 2021 and observed that it had been correctly convened and conducted and that the terms of reference was valid but advised the authorities to ensure that all statutory measures to uphold principles of natural justice were scrupulously followed.