Kushinagar(Uttar Pradesh): The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has imposed a compensation of Rs 45.39 lakh on Dr. Amrita Rai of Srijan Hospital, located in Padraun Kishi Nagar, against sheer negligence while performing surgery on a pregnant woman on May 7, 2020. Responding to the petitioner's pleas, State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission stated on Tuesday that within 60 days, the amount needs to be paid by Dr. Amrita Rai, failing to do so, will have to add 15 percent interest charge on the present amount.

On May 6, 2020, Sushila Sharma's wife Vinod Sharma, a resident of Nirmal Patti, was admitted to Srijan Hospital during her pregnancy. The doctor had scheduled her operation date for May 25, during the operation, the accused Dr. Amrita Rai left a cotton pad in the stomach of the woman. After she was discharged on May 31, 2020, she had constant pain in her stomach.

After her health started deteriorating, she once again went to see Dr. Amrita Rai on June 5, after which the doctor referred her to Gorakhpur Savitri Hospital. After examining the victim, the doctor said a cotton pad had been found in her stomach. It seemed that Dr. Amrita Rai's negligence of not taking proper care of her patient while operating on the victim was noted by the panel.

After the cotton pad is found, the victim went through a life and death surgery at Savitri Hospital. When Sushila Sharma recovered, she filed a case against Dr. Amrita Rai in the District Consumer Court, which directed the accused to pay a fine of Rs 4 lakh, on December 1, 2020, within two months, or 6 percent additional interest would be charged on the designated amount.

Dissatisfied with the court's judgment, the victim then lodged a complaint in the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. She demanded compensation of Rs 15,39,752 and the District Commission then inquired into the matter and accused the doctor of sheer negligence of duty. The District Commission then imposed a compensation of Rs 15,39,752 for the doctor's negligence.

Almost Rs 40,000 was spent on the victim's surgery. After the accused doctor failed to pay the amount, the victim once again reached out to the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission at Lucknow this year. The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission then stated that Sushila Sharma is to be given another compensation of Rs 30 lakh with 10 percent annual interest on account of mental harassment, life threat, and discomfort and said that "Dr. Amrita Rai will pay within 60 days from this day. If not, then 15 percent annual interest will be charged on this amount." A total amount of Rs 45.39 lakh is slapped on the doctor on Tuesday.

A member of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Lucknow, Rajendra Singh stated that "compensation of Rs 45.39 lakh has been imposed on Dr. Amrita Rai, the operator of Srijan Hospital, located in Padraun Kishi Nagar. If the fine is not paid within two months, the female doctor will have to pay the amount by adding 15 percent extra on annual interest."