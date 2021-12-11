Andhra Pradesh: An anonymous devotee donated pair of 'Varada-Kati Hastas' embedded with diamonds and rubies to Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Friday. The gold jewellery was worth about Rs.3 crore and weighed 5.3 Kgs.

The ornaments were presented to Swami during VIP inaugural darshan on Friday morning. Later it was handed over to the TTD officials in the Ranganaikula Mandapam of the temple. The details of the donor are kept confidential.

The temple has received consecutive donations in July. A business man from Hyderabad had donated golden sword weighing 5 kilogrammes, which is worth more than 1 crore. Following this, another business man from Hyderabad had donated Rs.1 crore in the same month.