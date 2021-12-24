Tirumala: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa offered prayers at the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala on Friday.

The couple, on a two-day visit to the Hindu pilgrimage centre, had arrived here on Thursday. The hill-top shrine, renowned as the world's richest Hindu temple, is located in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

The chief priest who honoured the Sesha Vastram of the deity also explained the significance of the deity and the importance of the place. Priests rendered Vedasirvachanams on the distinguished couple, while the authorities presented them with a memento, New Year Calendar and diaries.

The deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Narayana Swamy was also present during the Sri Lankan Prime Minister's Tirumala temple visit.

