Rameswaram: As many as 12 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested by the Sri Lankan navy for allegedly fishing in its waters, a Fisheries official here said on Sunday. One boat was also impounded. They fishers were engaged in fishing near Katchatheevu late on Saturday when they were apprehended by the Lankan navy, the official said.

Ramanathapuram MP K Nawas Kani took up the matter with the External Affairs Ministry. This is the third instance of the Lankan navy picking up Indian fishermen for alleged maritime boundary violation, since March 29. A total of seven fishermen had been apprehended on Tuesday and Thursday. Two boats used by the fishermen were also then seized.

