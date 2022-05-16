Hyderabad: “The ongoing Sri Lankan crisis can have a multidimensional impact on India. There is a possibility that more Lankans will enter Tamil Nadu to escape the adversity. We cannot ignore the warnings that terrorism and violence may resurface. Our security agencies need to be vigilant about all these developments”, said Nirupama Rao, former Foreign Secretary of India and Ambassador to Sri Lanka. The former Ambassador to China and the US spoke about the Sri Lankan crisis in detail.

What is the root cause of the exceptionally serious financial crisis in Sri Lanka?

Conditions in Sri Lanka have escalated and people are resorting to violence against the Rajapaksa government since March. But the crisis has been brewing for a few years now. The product-based economy has not ventured into new industries and digital services. Although Sri Lanka tops the Human Development Index in South Asia, it relies heavily on tourism, remittances from Gulf workers, and so on. Economic and political instability has affected tea and garment exports. The last few years, especially the ISIS bombings on Easter in 2019, and then the Covid-19 pandemic have destabilized the economy. Government decisions such as tax cuts, ban on import of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, and consequently, lower yields turned out to be catastrophic. Sri Lanka could not even produce food to meet its needs.

How will these developments affect India?

Sri Lanka is a strategically important country to us. It is also crucial for us even for navigation‌ and commercial purposes. The instability there has had a huge impact on our country. Tamil Nadu has a coastline of a thousand kilometers. It borders Sri Lanka. Many refugees will migrate here if the situation gets worse. The poor will face a lot of difficulties due to food shortages. We cannot ignore this. There have been some recent reports that separatists with links to the LTTE are preparing to reunite as a group. If that is true, terrorism and violence in Sri Lanka are likely to resurface. Conflicts between Sinhalese and Tamils could escalate. India needs to think about these consequences.

Will China use this as an opportunity? There are existing Chinese loans worth billions.

We cannot dictate Sri Lankan politics. But we need to be vigilant about the activities of countries like China that are already active there and trying to gain a tighter grip. Chinese loans account for 10 percent of Sri Lanka's foreign debt. China's projects, especially the development of the Hambantota Port and the development of the Mattala airport, are very important to the Rajapaksas though the benefit to the people and the economy is negligible. Sri Lankans have claimed that the 99-year lease of Hambantota port to China is a blow to the country’s sovereignty. There are a lot of questions that the government cannot answer in terms of Chinese investment and ownership of the Colombo Port City project. Sri Lankans believe that the damage would far outweigh the benefits if China pitches in.

Why aren’t many countries coming forward to support the island nation?

The resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa as Prime Minister and the appointment of Ranil Wickremesinghe has been welcomed internationally. Many countries, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, and the United States and Japan have lauded these developments. These countries want stability in Sri Lanka. They came forward to help the country. The United Nations also pitched in. India was the first to respond to the crisis. We have contributed $3 billion worth of energy, food, and medicines. Then we were willing to commit to up to $2 billion in financial assistance. India has said it will continue to extend its support and assistance to the people of Sri Lanka during this crisis.

You served as the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka and later as the Indian Foreign Secretary. What is your experience with the country and the government?

Before serving as the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, I served as the First Secretary of the Indian High Commission from 1981-83. We have a very close relationship with Sri Lanka geographically, historically, spiritually, and ethnically. As Gandhiji said, it is impossible for India and Sri Lanka to clash. We are like a family. We must ensure that the island nation is stable. The independence, sovereignty, and unity of the country must be taken into consideration. Sri Lanka is strategically important. It borders a large country like India. Infrastructure integration between the two countries, in the long run, will help improve the economic situation in Sri Lanka and facilitate economic activity in the South Asian region, especially in the Bay of Bengal region.

What can we learn from the Lankan crisis?

The policies implemented by the country’s regime are the cause of the financial crisis. We must be vigilant that our opponents will take advantage of such a situation. We should strive for regional integration. GDP growth and economic growth should be encouraged. Effective border policies should be formulated. Public opinion should be considered when implementing policies. Good governance and social and economic development must be pursued in a democratic manner rather than with a dictatorial attitude. It is important to promote harmony between different races and religions.

What measures can Sri Lanka take to get out of this crisis?

The immediate major challenge that the Sri Lankan government is facing is `to take steps to emerge from the financial crisis. The suffering of the poor in particular should be minimized. The foreign debt repayment policy should be modified. A major share of debt is due in July. The government must take necessary steps with regard to debt in collaboration with institutions such as the IMF. Ensure that credit is available for the import of essentials such as food, fuel, and medicines. Despite the appointment of highly experienced Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new Prime Minister, the nationwide demand for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down cannot be ignored. There is a perception among the people that Gotabaya has damaged the nation’s interests with flawed policies.

People are angry that the Rajapaksa family has ruined the nation’s future with corrupt policies. It is the immediate duty of the new Prime Minister to form a team of veterans and politicians who think about the interests of the country and initiate crisis resolution. Of course, all this is easier said than done. The people of Sri Lanka have been facing several crises for a while now. Nothing can be solved overnight. The next five years will be challenging. The situation can be improved through proper governance.

