New Delhi: Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris arrived Delhi on Sunday on a three day visit in the middle of ongoing economic crisis in the island nation. During the visit, he will meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

The official spokesperson of Ministry External Affairs tweets, "Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Prof. G. L. Peiris arrives in Delhi on an official visit."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, a bilateral meeting between Peiris and Jaishankar will take place at the Hyderabad House on Monday evening. Earlier in the day, the Sri Lankan Minister will meet Shringla at the ITC Maurya informs a Ministry spokesperson.

There have been regular Foreign Ministerial exchanges between the two neighbouring nations. Jaishankar visited Sri Lanka on November 19, 2019 and met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who had taken office just a day earlier, then Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Earlier in January 2020, Sri Lanka's former Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardena visited India.

(With agency inputs)