Amritsar: Preparations have started for the celebration of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib. On this occasion, Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib and Sri Akal Takht Sahib are being decorated with hundreds of types of flowers from the country and abroad. Artisans are engaged in decoration. About 300 artisans have arrived especially from Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, who will complete this work day and night till the night of August 27.

The Prakash Purab of Sahib Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji will be celebrated on August 28, 2022 i.e. Sunday, at the center of faith, Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib. Talking about this, Sanchit sharma, the flower decorator who arrived in Amritsar, said that like every year, this year too, will be an opportunity for hundreds of artisans and lakhs of people to decorate Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib with flowers brought from across the country.

He further said that "for this decoration, flowers have not only been ordered from all over the country, a large number of flowers have also been imported from abroad as well. So far, 7 truckloads of flowers have been used for the decoration and more flowers will be ordered. To keep these flowers fresh, water will be filled in the bamboos so that the people can enjoy this beauty."