Bathinda (Punjab): Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday condemned the alleged abduction and forceful conversion of a Sikh girl in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that Islam does not teach and does not allow the practice of forceful conversion at gunpoint. He also highlighted the worrying situation of minorities in Pakistan. Giani Harpreet Singh has appealed to Pakistan to rescue the girl and hand her over to her family.

According to reports, the Sikh girl, a teacher, was abducted and converted to Islam, triggering protests. Dina Kaur, daughter of Gurcharan Singh, was abducted at gunpoint, raped and married to her abductor on August 20.