Pathanamthitta (Kerala): More pilgrims, who wish to visit Sabarimala, can make additional use of the spot booking service, said Travancore Devaswom Board. In all, 5,000 pilgrims are allowed to visit the Sabarimala through spot booking per day. However, the Devaswom Board said that on average only 700 people use the service daily.

Booking facilities are available at 10 centres, including Nilakkal, for spot booking. The Board also said that the facility could be availed by those coming from other states. Online booking is also available with this. The highest number of pilgrims, who visited Sabarimala on December 4 in this season is 30,117.

