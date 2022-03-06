Hyderabad: After registering a win in the ICC Women's 50-over World Cup match against Pakistan, Indian players shared a heartfelt moment with the daughter of Pakistani skipper Bismah Maroof post the match. Pakistani broadcast journalist Gulam Abbas Shah, who captured this moment, took to Twitter to share a video showing the Indian players clicking pictures and playing joyfully with Maroof's baby daughter at the stadium. The gesture has managed to warm the hearts of several netizens across Twitter, with the post receiving a lot of traction especially from the sports lovers.

Ghulam Abbas Shah tagged the captured moment as 'Picture of the day' as he posted it on Twitter. With the photo of the Indian team clicking a goofy selfie with the baby, he wrote in the caption: '#PictureOfTheDay Team India pictured with Pakistani cricketer @maroof_bismah and her daughter, Fatima after the #INDvPAK #CWC22'.

Furthermore, he also tweeted a video captioned: 'After #INDvPAK , Indian team playing with @maroof_bismah's daughter Fatima.'

In the match held earlier today at the Bay Oval, India bagged a massive 107 run victory. Pakistan was bundled up for 137 runs. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad struck four while veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami's two wickets along with Sneh Rana dismissing two Pakistani batters provided India the smooth ride and never allowed the opposition to score freely in their chase of 245 runs required for victory. Pakistan team fell way short of the mark and was all out in 43 overs, losing its 11th straight game against neighbours India in the 50-over format.

Also read: ICC Women's World Cup: India crush Pakistan by 107 runs