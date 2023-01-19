New Delhi : Union Sports Ministry has directed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to send an explanation within the next 72 hours on the serious allegations including sexual harassment charges levelled by the wrestlers against the Wrestling body and its top brass.

Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal went to Jantar Mantar expressing solidarity with the wrestlers protesting against the alleged sexual harassment by WFI chief "I'm shocked. Women who've taken India to great heights have assembled in Jantar Mantar to ask for justice," she said.

"Just went to Jantar Mantar and met the country's champions. They have raised the glory of tricolor. It is very sad that today they have to sit on the road in this severe winter. We stand firmly with them and will get them justice," Swati tweeted in Hindi sharing a video from the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Women National Wrestling Coaching camp, which was due to start in Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Lucknow from January 18, 2023 with 41 wrestlers and 13 coaches and support staff, has been cancelled, SAI officials said.

Federation president Brij Bhushan Charan Singh who flew to New Delhi amidst protests from wrestlers and refuted the charges of sexual assault allegations against him. All the sexual harassment allegations are false and I will commit suicide if they are found to be true. I tried to get in touch with the wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia but was unable to do so, he said.