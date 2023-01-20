New Delhi: The Sports Ministry cannot force Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to resign unless it receives a written reply from the WFI since the government itself has asked the wrestling body for an explanation, PTI reported. On Wednesday, the Sports Ministry gave around 72 hours to WFI for an explanation in response to allegations of sexual harassment of woman athletes and intimidation by its president. "Wrestling Federation is an autonomous body and it doesn't come directly under the ministry," the ministry said.

Celebrated Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat and others have been staging a sit-in protest for the past two days at Jantar Mantar against the WFI president, accusing him of sexual harassment and intimidation. Several ace wrestlers of the country, including Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Dahiya, are participating in the sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, which began on Wednesday. Wrestlers have levelled charges of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the WFI president and its coaches and of mismanagement in the functioning of the federation. They have also demanded a complete overhaul of the federation. The WFI president Brij Bhushan Saran Singh has refuted all allegations and claimed he will expose the 'political conspiracy' in a press conference in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Friday. On Thursday some wrestlers had a meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, which stretched till early this morning.

However, according to sources the meeting remained inconclusive and the minister is likely to meet with grapplers again today at his residence. Meanwhile, Vinesh, Bajrang, Sakshee, Ravi and Deepak on Friday wrote to PT Usha, president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on the sexual harassment complaints against WFI chairman Brij Bhushan Saran Singh.

In a letter to the IOA president, the star grapplers accused the WFI chairman of sexual exploitation and financial irregularities. During the day, TMC MP Mahua Moitra supported the demand of the agitating wrestlers of ousting Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh saying that Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Anurag Thakur should find a solution as soon as possible.

"What has happened is unfortunate. Indian wrestlers are sitting in a dharna as allegations have surfaced against the sitting president of WFI, who is also a six-time BJP MP," said Moitra . She was speaking to reporters at Palashipara in Bengal's Nadia district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about 'Khelo India Khelo' but the BJP-led government at the Centre cannot take any step against the high-handedness and non-cooperation of the WFI chief, she said.

"Despite all allegations, he (Singh) chooses not to resign and the BJP government cannot make him do so either. BJP is unable to make its MPs listen to its commandments. Our hearts go out to the wrestling fraternity. The Sports Minister and the Prime Minister need to find a solution as soon as possible," she added.

Moitra had tweeted in favour of the wrestlers earlier this week and questioned the "stoic silence" of BJP lawmakers, especially women BJP MPs and ministers, on the issue. Supporting the wrestlers, Moitra said, "The wrestlers are our pride, they work hard and win medals for our country. But when they are sexually assaulted, no one comes out to support them. The applause we give when they prove their mettle at the competitions is fake".