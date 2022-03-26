Srinagar(J&K): Unidentified militants on Saturday fired upon a Special Police Officer (SPO) and his brother at Chadabugh area of Soibugh in Central Kashmir's Budgam district. "Both the injured were referred to JVC Srinagar for treatment where doctors declared SPO identified as Ishfaq Ahmad, son of Ghulam Muhammad, as brought dead," a senior police officer said.

His bother Umar Ahmad is undergoing treatment, he added. Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.