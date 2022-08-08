New Delhi: Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has reported the highest number of safety-related issues in the last three years, official data reveals. The airline which has been plagued by security concerns more recently is under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's enhanced surveillance. Late last month, the aviation watchdog, in an unprecedented move, slashed SpiceJet's approved departures by 50% for a period of 8 weeks after an audit exposed the airline's inability to establish safe service.

Data released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in Rajya Sabha on Monday shows that SpiceJet has reported 14 incidents (six each in 2020 and 2021) of safety-related issues (incidents, serious incidents and accidents) from 2020 to 2021. IndiGo has reported 12 such incidents (4 each year) during the period. Two incidents, according to the data, were reported this year till July 25. DGCA, the ministry said, ensures the safety norms and regulations are followed by airlines for safe operation of aircraft through conducting regular surveillance checks.

Risky ride: SpiceJet reported highest 14 safety-related incidents in 3 years, 77 technical snags in a year

"A total of 177 surveillance, 497 spot checks, and 169 night surveillances have been carried out by DGCA on engineering and maintenance aspects of airline in the last one year (1st July 2021 - 30th June 2022)," the Ministry said in its response while replying to a question by TMC MP Derek O'Brien. In another question asked by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, the Aviation Ministry listed out 478 technical snags reported in the last year (between July 1 2021 and June 30, 2022).

The 478 technical snags include 151 from Air India Fleet A, 33 from Air India Fleet B, Air India Express (10), Alliance Air (5), Vistara (40), Indigo (98), SpiceJet (77), Go Air (50), and Air Asia (14). Explaining what a technical snag means in aviation, the ministry said: "An aircraft may experience technical snags due to malfunctioning of components/equipment fitted on the aircraft which require rectification by the airlines for continued safe, efficient and reliable air transport service.

These technical snags are reported by the flight crew on receiving an aural/ visual warning in the cockpit or an indication of an inoperative/ faulty system or while experiencing difficulty in handling/ operating the aircraft." The DGCA, the ministry said, has laid down regulations under Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) which require that the aircraft is maintained in accordance with the manufacturers' guidelines and that all snags reported on the aircraft are rectified before the aircraft is released for flight.

"CAR 145 lays down the requirements for the approval of maintenance organisation which mandates the organisation to have required manpower, equipment and literature commensurate to the type and fleet to be maintained. Under the system, airline operators are required to ensure that the aircraft are maintained in a continuous state of airworthiness and all defects are rectified," read the Aviation Ministry reply.