New Delhi: Several Spicejet flights were delayed on Wednesday morning as some SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack on Tuesday night. Confirming the development, a spokesperson informed that a ransomware attack on Tuesday night had slowed down the departure of flights today morning.

The flight operations have however been restored to normalcy, the company officials reassured after a tweet. "Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now," the company tweeted from its official Twitter handle after receiving complaints in the regard.

Meanwhile, as the passengers stuck at airports raised concerns over the delay the ground staff informed them that the server was down. One of the passengers, Saurav Goyal tweeted, "Extremely poor customer service by flyspicejet. My flight to Srinagar SG 473 scheduled at 6.25 AM from Delhi today is still at the airport. The Staff has no clue and the poor excuse is 'server down' so cannot take printouts. Passengers are suffering." (with Agency inputs)