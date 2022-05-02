Spicejet mid-air turbulence incident: All you need to know
Published on: 40 minutes ago
Spicejet mid-air turbulence incident: All you need to know
Published on: 40 minutes ago
- A Durgapur-bound SpiceJet flight from Mumbai experienced severe mid-air turbulence on Saturday. Even as the pilot of the Boeing B737 aircraft operating as SpiceJet flight SG-945, managed to safely land the aircraft, several passengers sustained injuries due to the severe jerking of the aircraft during the turbulence. The aircraft landed at Andal Airport at around 7.25 pm on Sunday.
- A total of 40 passengers were injured in the incident out of which 15 sustained serious injuries. One of them sustained a critical spine injury. "SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers. Immediate medical assistance was provided upon arrival in Durgapur," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.
- SpiceJet on Monday said the seat belt signs were on and several announcements were made by the crew members urging passengers to remain seated.
- The passengers and a doctor treating them said that the injuries were caused by several seats breaking off and the overhead luggage cabin falling on the passengers due to the violent jerking."Half an hour before landing there was a mild jerking. After some time the jerking increased and the seat broke. I was coming from Mumbai and going to Durgapur. We don't know the reason behind the incident but it was a bit terrifying," a passenger said.
- Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr. Tapan Kumar Roy, a doctor at the Andal hospital, said that the passengers on the aircraft were injured as the overhead luggage cabin fell on them during the turbulence, adding that the information was given to him by Airport authorities.
- The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe into the incident."We have deputed a multidisciplinary team to carry out a regulatory investigation (into this incident)," DGCA chief Arun Kumar said. DGCA has set up a team to probe the incident and has instructed the team to submit a report at the earliest possible.
- Taking to Twitter Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia described the incident as "unfortunate". " The turbulence encountered by a flight while landing in Durgapur, and the damage caused to the passengers is unfortunate. The @DGCAIndia has deputed a team to investigate the incident. The matter is being dealt with utmost seriousness & deftness," he tweeted. "More details on the cause(s) will be shared once the investigation is completed," the Union Minister Stated in another tweet.
- The DGCA team reached the Kolkata Airport to inspect the Spicejet aircraft and will soon meet the injured passengers to record their statements, a DGCA official said.
- The official also said that the team will also take the statement of crew members and if any lapse is revealed during the investigation, strict action will be taken.
- Sources said that the cabin crew and cockpit crew will not be put on aircraft duties till the investigation is complete.
Loading...